Ather’s fast-charging connector now available for other OEMs

To drive faster adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and improve the supporting infrastructure, Bengaluru-based e-scooter maker Ather Energy will offer its proprietary charging connector to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt for their two-wheelers.

Ather announced this on Tuesday, paving the way for an interoperable two-wheeler fast charging platform for the country. With the connector, users of e-scooters made by other OEMS could also access Ather’s 200 plus fast chargers across the country.

Ather says this would also allow more OEMs to build products on a common standard, thus lowering infrastructure investments. “Opening up Ather Energy’s connector technology will promote the use of a common connector, allowing all EV owners to use any fast charging solution across the country. Hence, enabling the entire ecosystem to work together to fast-track EV adoption in India,” it said in a statement.

While there are global standards for electric four-wheelers, there are no connector standards available customised for two-wheeler fast charging, except in China. Two-wheeler fast charging requirements are unique. The shape and size of the vehicle makes it infeasible to adopt a four-wheeler charging connector.

Similarly, the same connector would be used for normal as well as fast charging. Indian road environment, temperature and moisture require a standard designed for Indian conditions with adequate field tests for safety and equipment life.

The connector designed by Ather has a combo AC and DC charging with the same device. “This connector size has been designed to be suitable for integration into two-wheelers and three-wheelers with the ability of CAN 2.0 communication with control and proximity pilot. Finally, it is designed for production at low costs, which allows it to be used in mass segment vehicles,” the statement said.