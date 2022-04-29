Avenue Road work gathers pace, to be ready by mid-May

Avenue Road work gathers pace, to be ready by mid-May

The work that began in January 2021 missed multiple deadlines

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 29 2022, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 04:56 ist
Traders of Avenue road facing a lost in their business during smart city works, in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

In a relief to traders on the busy Avenue Road, Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BenSCL) chairperson Rakesh Singh has asked contractors to wrap up the civil work in 20 days.

Singh conducted a surprise inspection of the works late Wednesday night. “I have instructed the contractors to finish work on the stretch in the next 20 days, without causing inconvenience to the traders." 

The work that began in January 2021 missed multiple deadlines. Singh, who visited the stretch in February, had set March 31 as deadline to finish the work.

BenSCL officials said work on laying the drainage pipeline, stormwater drains and ducts for other utilities have been completed. “We have also completed laying concrete over the main carriageway. We are now installing streetlights and working on laying the footpaths,” an official explained.

Heavy footfall on the road hindered the work, officials noted. “We do the work only at night. Also, we had to lay a new water pipeline,” a BenSCL official explained.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Smart City Mission
Avenue Road

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

North stars are insecure of South Indian actors: RGV

North stars are insecure of South Indian actors: RGV

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Minor with bone cancer becomes Forest Officer for a day

Minor with bone cancer becomes Forest Officer for a day

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse dies of heart attack

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse dies of heart attack

'Punjab skeletons are of soldiers killed by British'

'Punjab skeletons are of soldiers killed by British'

 