Avenue Road work gathers pace, to be ready by mid-May

In a relief to traders on the busy Avenue Road, Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BenSCL) chairperson Rakesh Singh has asked contractors to wrap up the civil work in 20 days.

Singh conducted a surprise inspection of the works late Wednesday night. “I have instructed the contractors to finish work on the stretch in the next 20 days, without causing inconvenience to the traders."

The work that began in January 2021 missed multiple deadlines. Singh, who visited the stretch in February, had set March 31 as deadline to finish the work.

BenSCL officials said work on laying the drainage pipeline, stormwater drains and ducts for other utilities have been completed. “We have also completed laying concrete over the main carriageway. We are now installing streetlights and working on laying the footpaths,” an official explained.

Heavy footfall on the road hindered the work, officials noted. “We do the work only at night. Also, we had to lay a new water pipeline,” a BenSCL official explained.

