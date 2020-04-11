Baby slips from grandfather's hand, dies after fall from first floor

Baby slips from grandfather's hand from 1st floor, dies

A six-month-old baby died after she accidentally slipped from her grandfather's hands in Rajajinagar, North Bengaluru, on Friday.

Around 9 am, software engineer couple Priyanka and Vinay were cleaning their rental house on the first floor of a two-storey building in Maruthi Layout. So they asked Avani’s 66-year-old grandfather to take her to the terrace to avoid exposing the baby to the dust.

While the grandfather was taking the stairs holding the baby in his hands, Avani suddenly stretched and the grandfather lost the grip on the baby. Avani slipped from his hand, fell on the ground from the first floor, sustaining serious head injuries.

The parents rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors suggested to take her to another hospital due to non-availability of ICU bed. However, the baby died on the way to the hospital.

The Subramanyanagar police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigating further.

