Bangalore University syndicate members head for mass resignation

The members who were nominated to Bangalore University syndicate by the Karnataka government have decided to submit mass resignations condemning the government's move to withdraw the nominations of two members.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru today, the members nominated by the government said that they will submit their resignation to the Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department today.

The state government had recently withdrawn the nominations of two members: Prem Sohanlal and Govindaraju and replaced with two new members. Condemning this, the two other members T V Raju and Gopinath have announced the submission of their resignations.

The two other members, one of whom is a close relative of the state's higher education minister, will also decide about the same in a day or two. Speaking at the news conference T V Raju said, "The government has withdrawan the nomination of members without giving any valid reasons and condemning the same, we are also submitting our resignations."

The members, whose nonimations were withdrawn, demanded a high-level inquiry into the irregularities at the university. "I feel that I have been removed because I have questioned the irregularities and objected to releasing of university funds for construction activities at UVCE, which is declared as an autonomous institution," said Prem Sohanlal.

The members have also alleged that the Vice Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal is misleading the government by providing wrong information. "Many issues were not approved by the Syndicate, but the Vice Chancellor misguided the government by saying everything was approved by the Syndicate," one of the members said.

The members even questioned the government on what grounds it has removed them. "We are ready for any kind of inquiry, but we want reason for our removal," said Govindaraju.

The members have written to Prime Minister, Chief Minister and the Governor demanding inquiry into the irregularities.

