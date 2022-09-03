BBMP building parallel drains to stop flooding on ORR

With the flood water on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) draining out, the BBMP has started constructing a parallel drain along the service road near the flood-affected RMZ Ecospace.

The 300-metre drain, which is a temporary measure, will be linked to the culvert near a private hotel to drain out the water just in case the nearby lakes overflow again.

The temporary measure is to stop the ORR, under knee-deep water for three consecutive days, from flooding again. It is learnt that the permanent solution requires the BBMP to break open the Outer Ring Road to lay pipelines across the road as the existing outlet is too narrow.

The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) had estimated a loss of Rs 225 crore as the floods have brought traffic movement on the IT corridor to a crawl. Pictures of flooded roads, long traffic pile-up and struggle of pedestrians to cross the road had gone viral on social media, triggering outbursts.

Also read: As if ORR nightmare was not enough, more rains predicted in Bengaluru in next 5 days

On Friday, the BBMP razed the compound wall of RMZ Ecospace in Bellandur to widen the rajakaluve. Many properties, including makeshift houses and a security guard’s room, was demolished near the TZED Apartment in Varthur Kodi, where close to 300 families were affected after lake water overflowed into the apartment’s basement. An illegally built road in Mahadevapura was demolished to make way for the rajakaluve.

696 encroachments

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said 696 encroachments have blocked the rajakaluves, a crucial link between the lakes. While Mahadevapura Zone alone has close to 200 rajakaluve encroachments, Dasarahalli Zone has 120 encroachments and East Zone has 110 drains.

BBMP officials said an action plan is being prepared to raze illegal buildings. “The 696 encroachments also include buildings that are in the buffer zone. In the first phase, we are only focusing on properties that are narrowing down the rajakaluve.

“Once the action plan is ready, we will complete the encroachment clearance drive in 15 to 20 days,” said M Lokesh of the BBMP’s stormwater drain department.

Suresh, a resident of Byrathi, hoped the drive would clear all rajakaluve encroachments.

“The Blessing Garden Layout, comprising 300 families, flooded for the first time in June this year. After that, there have been two instances of flooding. Each time, we have spent close to Rs 20,000 to drain out the water, but there has been no relief or compensation from the BBMP,” he said.

Suresh said that the rajakaluves connecting Kalkere and Rampura lakes have been narrowed down due to encroachments.

“We have been having sleepless nights every time the heavens open up. We hope the BBMP removes all the encroachments,” he added.