BBMP extends deadline for property tax discount to May 31

In an earlier order, the Palike had set April 30 as the deadline to avail a 5% discount on paying the property tax on time

  • Apr 30 2021, 01:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 03:56 ist
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday extended the deadline to avail discount on property tax by a month, to May 31.

It has now extended the deadline due to the Covid-19 situation and the curfew that has prevented people to take advantage of the discount offer.

