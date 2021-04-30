BBMP extends deadline for property tax discount to May 31

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday extended the deadline to avail discount on property tax by a month, to May 31.

In an earlier order, the Palike had set April 30 as the deadline to avail a 5% discount on paying the property tax on time.

It has now extended the deadline due to the Covid-19 situation and the curfew that has prevented people to take advantage of the discount offer.