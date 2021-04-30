BBMP extends deadline for property tax discount to May 31

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday extended the deadline to avail discount on property tax by a month, to May 31.
In an earlier order, the Palike had set April 30 as the deadline to avail a 5% discount on paying the property tax on time.
It has now extended the deadline due to the Covid-19 situation and the curfew that has prevented people to take advantage of the discount offer.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap
Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative
Did the 2020 census undercount the Hispanic population?
Gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as Covid-19 toll soars
Actor Rasika Dugal opens up on 'Out of Love 2'
China's 'space dream': A march to the moon and beyond
CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth