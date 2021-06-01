BBMP extends property tax rebate deadline to June 30

BBMP extends property tax rebate deadline to June 30

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2021, 03:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 04:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Property taxpayers can obtain a rebate of 5% by paying the entire amount in one installment by June 30. The Urban Development Department issued a new notification on Monday, extending the last date to obtain a rebate from May 31 to June 30.

Several citizens had sought an extension of the deadline, saying it is difficult to go to the bank and get the challan to pay the tax due to the Covid restrictions.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BBMP
property tax

What's Brewing

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

 