BBMP extends property tax rebate deadline to June 30

Property taxpayers can obtain a rebate of 5% by paying the entire amount in one installment by June 30. The Urban Development Department issued a new notification on Monday, extending the last date to obtain a rebate from May 31 to June 30.
Several citizens had sought an extension of the deadline, saying it is difficult to go to the bank and get the challan to pay the tax due to the Covid restrictions.
