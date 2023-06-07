Bellandur traffic police repairs potholes

Bellandur Traffic Police repairs potholes at Iblur junction

DHNS
  • Jun 07 2023, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 04:46 ist
A pothole was created after a possible water leak on the busy Hosur Road near Christian Cemetery. BBMP, BWSSB and traffic personnel were present at the spot. Credit: DH Photo

The Bellandur traffic police took on the task of filling three potholes at Iblur junction, Sarjapur Road, early on Wednesday morning. These potholes were identified by the traffic police as obstructing traffic flow and increasing the risk of accidents.

Potholes have long been a persistent problem, posing a significant safety risk to motorists, particularly those on two-wheelers travelling at high speeds. Unrepaired potholes become an even greater hazard during the monsoon season when roads become wet and visibility is compromised.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police recognises these potholes as a road safety concern and reports each one through the Fix My Street application so that the BBMP can take immediate action.

Additionally, they conduct a pothole survey every six months. As of May 2023, they have identified 665 potholes across the city. In November 2022, 529 potholes were identified, and all were subsequently filled by the BBMP.

Over the past three years, the traffic police have identified a total of 4,545 potholes, with the BBMP filling 4,407 of them as the remaining ones did not fall within their limits.

In many cases, the traffic police themselves deploy officials and labourers to temporarily address these pothole issues by procuring tar and manually filling them.

In Bellandur alone, the traffic police have identified nearly 25 potholes in need of immediate attention within their division.

“The BBMP should fill potholes and clear stormwater drains weekly to prevent waterlogging and road surface damage,” an official said.

