Bengaluru Acid attack: Police form five teams to nab accused

Police have formed five special teams to nab the 27-year-old man who threw acid on a 25-year-old woman for refusing his marriage proposal.

Senior officials said they gleaned clues on the accused Nagesh’s whereabouts.

The accused is changing hideouts to avoid arrest, police said.

While three teams were formed on Thursday, two more had been created on Friday to hunt down the attacker. Nagesh turned off his mobile phone as he absconded.

“We have questioned a few of his family members, relatives and friends. If he comes in contact with any of them, we will get the information and he will be arrested,” a senior officer said.

Victim stable

The woman’s condition is stable as of Friday. She is responding to treatment, according to doctors treating her. She has also given a statement to the Kamakshipalya police. Based on her statement, we have registered the case and are investigating, the officer added.

On Friday, police recorded statements of the woman’s family members, including her parents. They told police how Nagesh used to harass her from her college days.

“If they had complained earlier, we would have acted against him and this incident could have been prevented. Nagesh used to tell her that if she didn’t accept his love, he would not let her be with any other man,” a police source said.

Following a tip-off that Nagesh may surrender in court on Thursday, police deployment had been beefed up to catch him.

But Nagesh did not appear, the source said.

