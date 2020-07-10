Bengaluru adds 1,373 new Covid-19 cases in one day

The city witnessed its largest single-day spike so far on Thursday, with 1,373 new cases. No new deaths were reported.

Thursday’s new cases elevated the total Covid-19 tally to 13,882, of which 77.84% (10,807 people) constitute active cases; this after health authorities discharged 606 patients.

The new cases comprise 61.62% of the state’s new caseload on Thursday.

Among these, 322 people are in their thirties, with 208 men and 114 women. The next large age bracket is 278 people in their twenties. Those in the vulnerable age group (above 60) amounted to 148. All of the new cases were still being investigated in terms of contact tracing and identifying the source of the infection.

The BBMP did not disclose information about which wards had the highest number of cases. The Palike said 3,469 swabs were collected on Wednesday and that 7,102 tests had been done. This gives the city a daily positivity rate of 19.33% and an overall positivity rate of 8.87%.

A day after registering the highest influx of patients into private hospitals offering care for the disease, just one new patient was admitted into private care on Thursday. This was a 60-year-old man who had come to the city from Chikkamagaluru district.

There were no new cases of patients placed in home isolation in Bengaluru Urban, although two cases were reported in Bengaluru Rural — both women, one aged 33 and the other 80.