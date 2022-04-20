1 held for gambling in Vidhana Soudha parking lot

A 60-year-old man playing cards in the Vidhana Soudha parking lot on April 12 has been arrested, while five of his associates managed to flee, police said.

The arrested man has been identified as Shivashankar, a resident of HMT Quarters. He is a retired person.

Police swung into action after receiving a complaint from Prakash Babu B K, a social activist from Mahalakshmi Layout, who told them he and his friends had seen a group of people gambling in the parking lot located towards D Devaraj Urs Road around 12.30 pm that day.

Police have registered a case under the Karnataka Police Act.

Babu claims his team did a sting operation on the gambling operation and sent the videos to the police.

Speaking to DH, Babu said cards were played in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and the Legislators' Home, mostly by chauffeurs of government employees officials.

