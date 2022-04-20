1 held for gambling in Vidhana Soudha parking lot

1 held for gambling in Vidhana Soudha parking lot

Police swung into action after receiving a complaint from a social activist

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 02:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 60-year-old man playing cards in the Vidhana Soudha parking lot on April 12 has been arrested, while five of his associates managed to flee, police said.

The arrested man has been identified as Shivashankar, a resident of HMT Quarters. He is a retired person.

Police swung into action after receiving a complaint from Prakash Babu B K, a social activist from Mahalakshmi Layout, who told them he and his friends had seen a group of people gambling in the parking lot located towards D Devaraj Urs Road around 12.30 pm that day.

Police have registered a case under the Karnataka Police Act.

Babu claims his team did a sting operation on the gambling operation and sent the videos to the police.

Speaking to DH, Babu said cards were played in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and the Legislators' Home, mostly by chauffeurs of government employees officials.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vidhana Soudha
Gambling
Bengaluru
Arrest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

The commentary stint behind Dinesh Karthik's resurgence

The commentary stint behind Dinesh Karthik's resurgence

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

 