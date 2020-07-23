41 kg of rotten mutton sent by Delhi train seized at city station

Over 41 kilograms of mutton, transported by train from New Delhi in 41 boxes, became rotten by the time it reached the KSR Bengaluru railway station on Wednesday.

BBMP officials rushed to the station after learning about the boxes lying on the platform. A foul smell emanated from some of the boxes.

While the sender had marked the meat as 'chicken', officials found it was actually mutton, cut more than four days ago.

A railway official said the transporter doesn't check the quality of the material as long as it's not hazardous. "The material appeared to have been properly packed but we don't know how it became rotten," he said.

A GRP official said a case under IPC 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) was registered. "The meat was apparently meant for restaurants. There are many players involved. We believe this is not the first time they are bringing stale meat," the official said.