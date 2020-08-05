'Absent' husband arrested for woman's murder

A married woman was found murdered at her Marathahalli house on Monday. Police arrested her husband who allegedly killed her suspecting that she was having an affair.

Sandhya, of Munekolalu, was married to Nagesh, a mason by profession.

According to a senior police officer, the murder happened when Sandhya and her two children were in deep sleep. Nagesh, who said he had gone to his native Mulbagal, allegedly sneaked into the house, slit her throat and fled. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the children woke up and started crying.

Neighbours rushed to the house only to find Sandhya lying in a pool of blood. Valuables were intact in the house and the circumstantial evidence showed there was forced entry, the officer said.

Police reviewed CCTV footage of neighbouring buildings and tracked down Nagesh.