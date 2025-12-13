Gruha Lakshmi payments: Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar lied to the House, says BJP

<p>Belagavi: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Friday sought action against Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar for “lying” to the Assembly about payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. </p>.<p>Ashoka said the minister told the Assembly on December 9 that Gruha Lakshmi payments (Rs 2,000 to women head of households) were made up to August this year.</p>.<p>Hebbalkar was replying to Hubli-Dharwad (Central) BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai, who insisted that payments were not made for the months of February and March. </p>.<p>“On December 10, we received an official reply from the deputy director of the department of women and child development that payments weren’t made in February and March. On December 11, we got the same information about Gadag and Haveri,” Ashoka said. “How can we trust replies given by ministers in this House? Where’s the authenticity?” Ashoka said. </p>.Siddaramaiah's official trips on special flights, choppers cost Rs 47 crore, Karnataka Assembly told.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government had released payments up to September. He assured the members that if payment for the months of February and March were not made, he would ensure it is got done. </p>.<p>“That’s not the question,” BJP’s V Sunil Kumar said. “The House has been lied to. When we insisted that February-March payments weren’t done, the minister said beneficiaries were paid up to August. Is this a breach of privilege or disrespect to the House?” </p>.<p>Ashoka said the government should either suspend the official who provided information or act against Hebbalkar. Siddaramaiah said this issue did not amount to a breach of privilege.</p>.<p>The CM said he would speak with Hebbalkar. “She will clarify on Monday,” he said. “We’ll ensure this won’t happen again.” </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Dinner politics</p>.<p>Ashoka urged Siddaramaiah to put an end to ‘dinner politics’ in Congress. “Stop your late-night dinners for the next 10 days. Home Minister G Parameshwara should lock-up all the rooms. At least then the session will function properly,” Ashoka said. </p>.<p>Ashoka’s deputy Arvind Bellad said the Congress government was more about politics than governance. </p>