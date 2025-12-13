Bidar, Kolar deputy commissioner offices get hoax bomb threat mail

<p>Bidar: The official e-mail IDs of the Kolar and Bidar deputy commissioner offices received a bomb threat on Friday, which later turned to be a hoax.</p>.<p>The sender of the mail, who identified himself as Arna Ashwin Shekhar from Mylapore, Chennai, claimed that five RDX improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been planted in the offices of deputy commissioners of Bidar and Kolar. The mail warned that the offices should be vacated before 2 in the noon.</p>.<p>After coming to know of the mail, the police arrived at Bidar DC office and sent out all the officers and staff. The personnel of the bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough search. Fire and Emergency Services personnel were also summoned as a precautionary measure. However, no explosives were found after an elaborate search and the mail was confirmed to be a hoax. Later, office staff returned to work.</p>.Hoax bomb threat to Indian Women’s Press Corps.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakanth Pujari, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale and other officers were present.</p>