Actress Radhika Kumaraswamy got funds from 'producer' arrested in cheating case

The CCB's probe into the cheating case of Yuvaraj (52), who claims to be a member of a right-wing organisation, led the sleuths to a new twist on Wednesday which involves Sandalwood actress Radhika Kumaraswamy alleged receiving Rs 75 lakh from him.

Following the controversy, Radhika Kumaraswamy not only clarified that she had received Rs 15 lakh from Yuvaraj for the making of a historical movie but also said that she has no clue about who had deposited the remaining Rs 60 lakh into her account.

Addressing the media in her house at Dollars Colony in Bengaluru, Radhika Kumaraswamy said, "Yuvaraj was a friend whom my father and I have known for over 17 years. He is an astrologer and a well-wisher of our family. Whatever prophecies he had predicted, have all come true in our family's case. Yuvaraj also owns a production house and had talked about producing a historical movie. In that connection, he had transferred Rs 15 lakh to me and the remaining Rs 60 lakh was received from a person whom Yuvaraj had introduced as his brother-in-law. This apart, it has nothing to do with the politics or contesting of elections."

Clarifying further, Radhika said, "Yuvaraj had predicted about my father's death, my life and career. After my father's death, he again came in contact with our family and discussed producing a historical movie. It was in that backdrop that Rs 15 lakh was transferred to my account. Also, none of us had any agreement on the movie or transfer of cash. When I asked him for the details about the producer, he had told me that the movie was being produced by his brother-in-law and hence I did not bother about the agreement. In fact, previously too, I had no agreements in most of my movies and they were all done based on the words of trust."

The disputed amount of Rs 75 lakh was transferred to Radhika's account between February and March 2020 and due to the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, she had not questioned Yuvaraj about the movie. According to a senior officer from the CCB, apart from Radhika, Yuvaraj was in contact with at least seven actors from Sandalwood.

We have already questioned Radhika's brother and will summon others for questioning, the officer said.