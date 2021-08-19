Andhra Pradesh contractor says finance firm conned him out of Rs 76 lakh

Contractor says finance firm conned him out of Rs 76 L

G Venkatesh, 42, a native of Kadiri, stated in a police complaint that Beacon Trading and Investment Company had promised to lend him the money against property

HM Chaithanya Swamy
  • Aug 19 2021, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 04:27 ist

A civil contractor from Andhra Pradesh says he was conned out of Rs 76 lakh by a finance company that promised him crores of rupees as a business loan. 

He visited the firm's offices in HSR Layout 7th Sector on July 31 and met three people: Rakesh Sharma, chairman, John Abraham, vice-chairman, and a staffer named Mohammed. The firm asked him to pay Rs 76 lakh as advance interest.

Venkatesh said he paid them Rs 25 lakh in cash the same day, Rs 18 lakh via RTGS on August 10 and Rs 33 lakh on August 11. But on August 12, he was shocked to find out that the firm had wound up, the trio had switched off their phones and absconded. 

Venkatesh told the police that he also learnt that the firm cheated two women — identified as Shilpa Shree and Veena Reddy — of Rs 7 lakh each by promising them similar loans. 

HSR Layout police have registered a case of cheating and are investigating it.

