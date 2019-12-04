Bengaluru cops warn people about fake women's helpline

Police on Tuesday cautioned citizens about a fake message doing the rounds of social media claiming to be the official women’s helpline of the Bengaluru City Police.

The fake message asks women to message the vehicle number of taxi/auto they board to the number and encourages them to circulate it on social media.

“Bengaluru city police started a good service with a dedicated helpline for women, before boarding the taxi or auto, SMS the vehicle number to +919969777888. You will get an acknowledgement via SMS. Vehicle will be tracked via GPRS. Share with as many as you can... Help your sister, mom, your wife and female friends...,” the message states.

Pranksters even have used the official logo of the city police to make it look authentic.

The police commissioner clarified the number is not genuine and asked people to not believe or share the message. Stating the number is not in use, he said the cyber-crime police are tracking down the accused.

The city police also sent out a warning about the fake message. “#Fake message is floating on WhatsApp regarding this number as BCP’s Women Helpline. The number does not belong to BCP. People are requested not to believe or share this fake message. Stringent action will be taken against those who create and spread fake messages on social media,” the message stated.