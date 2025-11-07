Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Mumbra accident took place due to train overcrowding not because of any lapses': Accused tell court

The counsel also cited that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has accepted a submission by a retired railway official that such accidents were a result of overcrowding on suburban trains.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 11:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 11:47 IST
Train accidentIndia NewsMumbaiMaharashtrahearing

Follow us on :

Follow Us