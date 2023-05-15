Bengaluru: Man cites 'emergency', steals student's phone

A bike-borne miscreant stole a student's mobile phone after borrowing it on the pretext of making an emergency call.
The victim, identified as 18-year-old Sajjan P, resides in a paying-guest accommodation in Srinivasapura near Yelahanka. He is a BTech student at a private college in Itgalpur near Rajanukunte.
According to the complaint filed by Sajjan on May 12, a man approached him while he was walking near Meetaganahalli Cross near Reva College. The man asked Sajjan if he can borrow his phone to make a call. Initially, Sajjan refused, but gave in after the man made repeated requests.
Diverting Sajjan's attention, the man swiftly rode away with the phone and managed to escape. Sajjan attempted to chase him, but to no avail.
Yelahanka police have registered a case under charges of theft and cheating, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprit.
