Bengaluru: Migrant worker on run after ‘killing colleague in drunken brawl’

A construction worker is on the run after killing his colleague over personal rivalry, police said.

Mukesh from Bihar was reportedly killed by Ankit alias Nikhil, also from Bihar, in southern Bengaluru's Yelachenahalli on October 21. Both were tile workers.

Their latest job location was a multi-storey building at 2nd Cross, 6th Main Road, near Kashinagar Circle, in Yelachenahalli. Police believe that Ankit bludgeoned Mukesh to death with wooden construction equipment at around midnight.

The next morning, at 7.30, fellow workers found Mukesh's body on the third floor of the building. They found it suspicious that Ankit was missing.

A senior police officer said the two workers consumed liquor on the third floor and got into a fight. Some workers at the building site overheard them fighting. The noise later died down and the workers assumed the two had gotten to sleep.

"We are making efforts to arrest the suspect. He's on the run and isn't carrying a mobile phone," the officer added.

Police are also making efforts to contact Ankit's family so that the legal procedures can be completed.