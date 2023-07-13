Bengaluru: Rowdy hacked to death in DJ Halli

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 13 2023, 02:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 04:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A three-member gang brutally murdered a rowdy late on Tuesday night in DJ Halli. 

Around 8 pm, the gang, which arrived on two bikes, attacked 35-year-old Kapil with a machete on KHB main road in DJ Halli and fled the spot.

A police officer said Kapil, also a businessman, was an accused in a murder that took place in 2014. “The assailants arrived on two-wheelers wearing jackets and helmets. They struck Kapil with machetes and fled,” the officer said.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the location and suspect more people are involved in the killing. DJ Halli police have registered a complaint under IPC Section 302 (murder).  

Tuesday had been particularly bloody for Bengaluru as five murders, including Kapil’s, had taken place in the city. 

Bengaluru
Crime
DJ Halli police

