Bengaluru traffic cops slap security cases on roadside vendors encroaching upon footpaths

West division traffic police have booked security cases against four roadside vendors for encroaching footpaths in Chickpet, Magadi Road and Jayanagar.

The security cases are booked under CrPc 107. Police released them after collecting surety bonds.

By encroaching footpaths, the vendors endangered pedestrians’ lives. The security cases are booked against repeat offenders who committed the offence two or more times. In a security case, the offender has to pay the security bond and not repeat the offence.

Earlier, police were booking cases under IPC Section 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) based on directions of the High Court, which made it easier for pushcart vendors, garage owners and other occupants of footpaths to just pay the Rs 200 fine as required by the section mentioned and return to the footpath.

This prompted senior officials to instruct all police stations to book a security case against repeat offenders.

Accordingly, the Chickpet traffic police have booked a case against Lokesh H S, 22, and took a bond of Rs 1 lakh from him. In another instance, the same police have booked a case against a 52-year-old vendor, Wajid Pasha, 52, and collected a bond of Rs 1 lakh from him.

The Magadi Road traffic police have similarly booked a case against Prakash, in his 30s, and took a bond on his two-wheeler. The Jayanagar traffic police booked a case against Ramesh Kumar, 20, who was released on a bond and a warning that he would be fined Rs 50,000 if he was found encroaching footpaths again.