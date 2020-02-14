Bengaluru: Woman arrested for human trafficking

After the rescue of a 31-year-old woman, who was allegedly being trafficked by a gang of women, the international airport police have arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection with the case on Thursday.

Preethi is the arrested accused. The victim, Payal (name changed), arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport along with a woman identified as Neha on Tuesday. Payal was promised a dance job in the city by Soniya (31) and Gurumith Singh (38), both residents of Amritsar, Punjab.

Payal is a dancer, who performs at programmes in Delhi. She befriended Soniya, also a dancer. Soniya called Payal a month ago and told her she has found her a job in Bengaluru and would be paid Rs 40,000 per month. Soniya introduced Payal to Singh. They asked Payal to go along with Neha to Bengaluru, and she would take her to Preethi, who would give her work.

While travelling, Payal inquired about where she has to perform. Neha told her along with dancing, she should also meet male customers in private. Neha said Preethi was coming to receive her only for that reason.

Payal then approached the Central Industrial Security Force. Payal told the police that she didn’t want to get into the flesh trade. She agreed to work with Preethi only to dance as she had to look after her family.

The police have arrested Preethi and are making efforts to nab the others.