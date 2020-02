A BMTC bus conductor was arrested after his wife committed suicide on Saturday, police said.

Harshitha allegedly hanged herself at her home in RR Nagar due to harassment from her husband Sudhindra, who often came home drunk.

In a purported suicide letter, Harshitha blamed her husband and requested that he not be given the custody of their seven-year-old daughter. Police subsequently arrested Sudhindra, a police officer said.