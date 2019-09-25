Brawl at bar: Man runs up huge bill, beats up cop

A policeman attending to a drunken brawl at a bar and restaurant was beaten up by an inebriated customer in Gandhinagar on Sunday night.

The accused Syed Najeeb (35), a native of Rangareddy in Andhra Pradesh, was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Hanumantharayappa (41), a head constable attached to the Upparpet police station, was at the Mood Bar and Restaurant situated near the National Market following a complaint that a drunk customer was creating a ruckus over payment of bills.

Najeeb, who consumed expensive beverages, had run up a bill of Rs 30,400 but had only Rs 4,000 on him. When he tried to flee, the staffers restrained him and a heated argument ensued between the two parties.

Hanumantharayappa, who reached the spot, tried to reason with the accused to pay the bill. An inebriated Najeeb attacked Hanumantharayappa after which he called for additional policemen and bundled him to a government hospital for medical examination.

At the hospital, Najeeb refused to undergo medical examination. He also misbehaved with a woman doctor. Najeeb was charged with assaulting and obstructing policemen on duty and criminal intimidation, according to the police.