Bribe for promotion? File gathers dust in revenue department

A file seeking the performance report of 49 tahsildars, who are due for promotion to the cadre of the Karnataka Administrative Service (Junior Scale), has been gathering dust in the Revenue Department’s office for nearly two-and-a-half months now. Some tahsildars cited undue demands from senior officers for the files being held back.

As per the standard practice, a public servant is expected to take a decision on the file within 30 days. A decision could either be rejecting the file on a certain ground or approving it. Not taking a decision, in government circles means, the officer concerned is expecting a bribe.

According to the document seen by DH, the Department of Personnel and Administration Reforms (DPAR) wrote to the Revenue Department on July 14, seeking the list of tahsildars who are due for promotion on a seniority basis. The letter also sought their performance report for the last five years.

Kapil Mohan, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, said he was not aware of any such files as he took charge only 10 days ago. "When I took charge, there were over 1,400 files pending clearance. If a file pertaining to development work is pending, it is a cause of concern. A regulatory file can be held back as it requires several rounds of scrutiny and approvals at different levels," he said.