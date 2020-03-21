Brothers, sister arrested for 23 chain-snatchings

Three siblings belonging to the infamous Irani gang have been arrested for robbing elderly women of gold.

Abuzar Ali, Abul Hussain and their sister Jinia are accused of committing 23 chain-snatchings reported from across the city, said city police chief Bhaskar Rao.

The CCB, which made the arrests, said it had recovered 1.1 kg of stolen gold from the suspects. The siblings, who hail from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, struck in areas coming under Banaswadi, Madiwala, Halasuru, Vijayanagar and Jnanabharathi police station limits. The siblings were arrested earlier but had got bail.