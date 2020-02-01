Businessman loses Rs 42 lakh in fake deal to supply drug supplement

Foreigners claiming to represent the Cancer Research Centre of Canada sought a cancer vaccine supplement from a local businessman and allegedly duped him to the tune of Rs 42.5 lakh.

Mallesh Lingachar (50), a resident of Malleswaram, stated in his complaint to the cybercrime police of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that an unknown person claiming to own the Cancer Research Centre company contacted him online and informed him about an opportunity to supply a raw material called ‘Sub-Saharan Antiviral, Vaccines Cancer Supplements & Research’.

Lingachar was made to write to the company about the opportunity to supply the raw material and send a quotation. Consequently, the Canadian company sent him a purchase order in August for 500 units of the supplements, with the total value of 2.4 million USD.

“I was asked to send them 10 samples worth Rs 19.75 lakh and keep them for inspection. The supplier (of the supplement) refused to give invoices even after repeated requests,” Lingachar said in his complaint.

He met a person claiming to be from the Canadian company in Mumbai and gave the samples. “They sent me a fake wire transfer document and wanted me to check with the bank. The bank could not trace the money,” he told the police.

Then the Canadian company’s director said the money has been sent to the RBI and gave contacts of someone with an Indian name and email IDs of RBI. “These people made me pay 1% conversion charges, amounting to Rs 17 lakh, through three different bank transfers,” he stated.

He was made to pay Rs 5.2 lakh as stamp duty charges in two bank transactions and is now demanding Rs 1.82 lakh for damages. So far, Lingachar was made to pay Rs 42.47 lakh for various purposes as demanded by them. He realised later that the amount was transferred to fraudulent bank accounts. A police official said investigation is on.