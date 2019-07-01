Cab driver kills self after wife elopes

A 40-year-old cab driver committed suicide after his wife eloped with a man in Solur near Nelamangala.

The deceased Kantharaju, a resident of Hosahalli near Kudur, uploaded a video on social media, in which he accused four people of his death.

The police said Kantharaju married his relative Bhagya 10 years ago and the couple has a nine-year-old son.

Meanwhile, a man called Kumar got in touch with Bhagya over the phone and the two fell in love. When Kantharaju learnt about the relationship, he warned Kumar and Bhagya, while also bringing them before the village elders. Having been convinced by everyone, Bhagya lived with her husband for two more months before eloping with Kumar.

In his selfie video, Kantharaju accused Kumar's sister Shusheela and her husband Manjunath of supporting the relationship and helping Kumar to elope with Bhagya, seeking action against all the four.

After naming the four people in his video, Kantharaju went to his farmhouse and hanged himself. His parents found the body and alerted the Kudur police, who filed a case of abetment against Bhagya and the others. The police, however, are yet to arrest the accused.