Caught on camera: Motorist runs over dog in Indiranagar

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Jul 06 2022, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 03:41 ist

A street dog died after being run over by a car in Indiranagar 2nd Cross, East Bengaluru, a resident said. 

The dog, about 14 years, was lying on the roadside when the driver of a Honda City knocked it down with both the right-side wheels around 6.40 pm on Tuesday, said Sneha Nandihal, a citizen activist.

The incident has been caught on camera, she added. 

According to Sneha, the “horrific” incident took place right in front of her house. “I screamed, I blanked out,” she said. 

She said the motorist had come to visit one of her neighbours. He first waited for others to get into the car. Then he got into the driving seat, switched on the headlights and started the car.

“The dog was at least 10 feet away but he still ran it over,” she said. 

Sneha said she confronted her neighbour, who shrugged off the incident, saying it wasn’t done deliberately. 

The dog has been kept in a deep freezer at Cessna Lifeline Veterinary Hospital in Indiranagar, Sneha said, adding that she plans to file a police complaint. 

The dog had been living in the locality for the past 12 years, she said. 

