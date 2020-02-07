CCB files 3 charge sheets in KPL match-fixing case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police investigating into the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting and match-fixing scam have filed preliminary charge sheets in three cases registered at Cubbon Park, Bharathinagar and JP Nagar police stations. The charge sheet is filed against 16 accused persons which include team owners, players, KSCA members and a bookie.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), in the Cubbon Park case, the charge sheet is filed against the six accused including two team owners -- Ali and Arvind Reddy -- KSCA management committee member Shinde, two players -- Gautum and Kazi -- and the bookie Maavi.

In Bharathi Nagar police station case charge sheet is against six accused -- Vinoo Prasad, Vishwanath, Monty, Venky, Shekawat and Kiran.

In the case registered at JP Nagar police station, the charge sheet is filed against four persons: Bafna, Sayyam, Jatin and Harish.

Among the accused persons, Vishwanath, Shekawat, Vinoo Prasad, Gautam and Kazi are players while Vinoo Prasad later became a coach.

Patil said, "In all the above cases only preliminary charge sheet is filed and further investigation is on."

The additional charge sheet will be filed based on the findings and evidence available in further probe, said an officer from CCB.