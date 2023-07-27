CCB gets 10 more days to interrogate 5 men arrested in terror case

A local court on Wednesday gave the Central Crime Branch (CCB) 10 more days to interrogate the five men arrested in a suspected terror module.

The CCB had wanted 15 days for the custodial interrogation of the five suspects but the court gave it only 10 days. It wants to question them about the locations they were allegedly planning to carry out explosions.

Syed Suhel Khan, 24, of Sultanpalya; Mohammed Umar Khan, 29, and Zahid Tabrez, 25, both from Kodigehalli; Syed Mudassir Pasha, 28, of Dinnur Main Road; and Mohammed Fizal Rabbani, 30, of Fraser Town, were arrested on July 18 from Sultanpalya, according to the CCB. They are currently in the police technical cell at Madiwala.

A sixth suspect, T Naseer, who is currently lodged in the Central Prison in connection with the 2008 serial blasts case, will be presented before the court on Thursday.