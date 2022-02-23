CCB raid on factory unearths fake products of well-known brands

A factory manufacturing counterfeit mosquito vaporisers and detergent powders of popular brands was raided by the police on Monday.

Set up in Kaggadasapura, East Bengaluru, about six months ago, the factory was allegedly run by Mahesh R, a businessman originally from Rajasthan.

The Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Economic Offences Wing raided the factory on Monday and arrested Mahesh after receiving a specific tip-off, officials said. Rs 5 lakh worth of fake goods were seized from the factory. The businessman has been booked under the Copyright Act. The raid was supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Jagannath Rai.

The CCB said Mahesh had set up elaborate machinery to manufacture counterfeit Surf Excel detergent powder pouches and Godrej Good Knight mosquito vaporisers. The packaging was so good that it was hard for common people or even shopkeepers to tell the counterfeits from the real products, according to the CCB.

To avoid suspicion, Mahesh quoted the same price charged by the brands. And he himself supplied the products to retail shops in eastern and northeastern Bengaluru, especially in and around Whitefield.

The CCB suspects that Mahesh had set up a similar factory in another area before moving to Kaggadasapura.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: