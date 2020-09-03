CCB turns down actress Ragini Dwivedi's request to delay questioning, serves second notice to appear on Friday

Barely a few hours after noted actress Ragini Dwivedi failed to appear before the CCB officials for interrogation on Thursday, the cops have issued a second notice directing the Sandalwood actress to appear before CCB cops for questioning on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Ragini had sent a team of advocates to CCB office to appear on behalf of her and later Ragini tweeted that she would appear for questioning on Monday. Refusing to heed to the request, the CCB officials, in their second notice, have asked Ragini to appear for interrogation on Friday morning.

Following the second notice, now Ragini has no alternative than to appear before the police on Friday. A senior CCB official revealed to DH that Ragini has been served with a notice based on the revelation by her friend Ravi Shankar. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also visited the CCB office to get more details on the progress of the investigation.

The commissioner may further guide the CCB officials on further action based on the information and evidence gathered by them till now.