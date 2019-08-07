Chilean duo instals ATM skimmer to steal cash

Two Chilean nationals have been arrested for installing a skimmer at an ATM and withdrawing cash from the accounts of random people.

A man named Chandrashekar had filed a complaint on July 6, saying someone had withdrawn large amounts of money by using the details of his ATM card on three different occasions.

Police reviewed the CCTV footage of the ATM and tracked Gon Jalo Rafel, 32, and his friend Angelo Manuale, 27, to their residence in Ashok Nagar, central Bengaluru. The duo hails from Santiago, the Chilean capital.

Two of their associates — identified as Migwe Angelo and Rodrigo — are believed to have escaped during the police raid.