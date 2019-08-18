Conmen dupe medical aspirant's dad of Rs 11.5 lakh

Three conmen duped a 51-year-old businessman of Rs 11.5 lakh on the pretext of getting a medical seat for his son at a reputed college in the city.

Following a complaint filed by Ramakrishna Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, the Koramangala police have booked the fraudsters under criminal breach of trust and cheating.

According to Sharma, he received a call from a person called Gautham from Ahmedabad, claiming to be a manager with Mispire Solutions, a consultancy firm. He told Sharma to visit him at his Ahmedabad office if he wanted a medical seat for his son, who had cleared recently the NEET exam.

Accordingly, Sharam went to Ahmedabad and met Gowtham and his associates Abhinav and Ravi. They offered to get a seat in KIMS, in Bengaluru, under the management quota if he is ready to pay Rs 35 lakh, which included the tuition fees also. Sharma gave them Rs 2.5 lakh and made an agreement.

They asked him to meet them in Bengaluru.

On August 12, Sharma came to the city and stayed in the hotel in Koramangala, where Goutham and two of his associates visited him. They further took Rs 9 lakh and asked him to come to KIMS the next day for admission formalities.

The next day, Sharma waited for them for hours together near KIMS. When Goutham did not turn up, he tried to contact the conman, who had by then switched off his phone.

After repeated attempts to contact him failed, Sharma went to KIMs only to realise that he was duped.

The police are now on the lookout for Goutham and his associates.