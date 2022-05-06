Convicted prisoner out on parole on the run in Bengaluru

Convicted prisoner out on parole on the run in B'luru

The prisoner has been identified as Ganesh Babu, a resident of Devarachikkanahalli

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 06 2022, 01:24 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 03:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Parappana Agrahara police are on the lookout for a convicted prisoner who was out on parole and hasn't returned to the prison after the parole period lapsed.

According to a complaint filed by P Ranganatha, chief superintendent of Central Prison Bengaluru, Babu was out on parole on January 29 this year. He had applied for parole citing the health issues of his son. He was supposed to return to the prison on April 30, but has not returned. 

Ranganatha has also filed a complaint against Babu's mother who had given surety for his parole. The duo are still at large and efforts are on to nab them, said a senior police officer. 

According to police, Babu was convicted in a case of dowry death, domestic violence, and other IPC sections registered in the Mico Layout police station in 2009. Babu was sentenced to seven years and six months of imprisonment. He has completed three years and five months and is supposed to undergo the punishment for the rest of the period. 

Bengaluru
prisoner
parole

