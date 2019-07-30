Drunk duo assault policeman in HSR Layout

A 36-year-old head constable and his colleague attached to the HSR Layout police station were abused and beaten up by two drunk men at a main junction in HSR Layout on Sunday night.

The cops objected to the drunk duo partying on a roadside in their car to blaring loud music.

Accused Jayaram K B and Pradeep Kumar, are employees of a private firm. Intoxicated, they were returning home when the police caught up.

The accused had stopped the car at the 14th main junction en route to home and started drinking and playing loud music. Residents and commuters complained to the police about the nuisance.

Head constable Kumaraswamy B, on night rounds with his colleague, rushed to the spot and found the duo creating a ruckus at the junction.

Kumaraswamy approached the duo and asked them for their IDs. Enraged by this, the duo started hurling abuses at them. Taking strong objection, Kumaraswamy told them to behave. The duo pounced on him and started beating him.

Sensing trouble, Kumaraswamy's colleague alerted the police control room. Cops rushed to the spot and bundled the duo to the station. Even after reaching the station, the duo created trouble threatening policemen that they will get all of them suspended for arresting them. HSR Layout police filed a case booking the accused for assault on government servants and obstructing them from discharging their duties.