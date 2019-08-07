Fake CBI officials try to enter girls' home

The city police are on the lookout for a group of six people who claimed they were Central Bureau of Investigation officials and tried to gain entry into the government girls’ home in Siddapura on the pretext of an inquiry.

The incident happened on March 28 this year. The superintendent of the government girls’ home, Ramadevi, filed a complaint on March 29.

The police initially filed a non-cognisable report but after a court’s direction on August 3, Siddapura police filed an FIR and booked the unknown persons for criminal intimidation and impersonation.

Ramadevi stated in her complaint that on March 28, Anatha Samrakshana Samsthe district investigation committee members rescued six girls aged between six to 18 from the Kengeri police station limits. They were then brought to the government girls’ home.

The following day, around 8.30 pm, five to seven men came in two cars to the government girls’ home and told the security that they were officials from the CBI’s crime branch. However, they refused to show identity cards upon request and were denied entry.

Enraged by this, the accused threatened the security guard saying they would take action against abduction of girls and keeping them illegally. After creating a ruckus for a few minutes the accused went away, warning that they would return soon, but never did.

The superintendent then informed the department concerned and filed the complaint. Siddapura police are now verifying CCTV footage.

Ramadevi told DH that if any organisation rescues girls, they inform them beforehand. “These people approached us directly without any intimation. So we were suspicious. When we sought their ID cards, they refused. At present, there are 54 rescued girls staying at the government girls’ home,” she said.