GPT-4o: Key features you should know about OpenAI's powerful omnimodal chatbot

OpenAI on Monday (May 13) unveiled the new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) chatbot model GPT-4o; the 'o' called omni, refers to its capability to understand queries in any combination of text, images and audio and respond with the same mode.

The previous iteration, the ChatGPT Turbo model is capable of understanding queries in text and images and respond with text prompts and if required, it can read out the response.

The latest new chatbot GPT-4o is capable of performing tasks and respond like a personal assistant. Going by the demos of live interaction and real-time translation, OpenAI's latest multimodal chatbot looks way superior to the current crop of virtual assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri.