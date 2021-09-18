Former MLA's son accused of assaulting businessman in apartment

Ex-MLA's son accused of assaulting bizman in apartment

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 03:29 ist
The son of a former MLA allegedly beat up a businessman in an apartment in central Bengaluru. 

Anjaneya Vajjal, whose father Manappa Vajjal was Lingsugur MLA, is accused of picking a fight with Vikram Rai at the Embassy apartment in Vasanthnagar around 10 pm on September 12. 

Anjaneya and three other men got into an argument with Rai over parking and allegedly beat him. Rai later filed a police complaint against Anjaneya. 

But Manappa claimed the fight had nothing to do with parking. He said a person “who is not concerned with the apartment had caused a ruckus in a drunken stupor”. “The issue could not resolved through talks. We have asked the police to act against those at fault,” the former BJP legislator said in Lingsugur, Raichur. 

It's unclear whom Manappa was referring to because Rai is said to reside at the apartment. Anjaneya also claims to live there. 

