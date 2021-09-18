Former MLA's son accused of assaulting businessman in apartment

The son of a former MLA allegedly beat up a businessman in an apartment in central Bengaluru.
Anjaneya Vajjal, whose father Manappa Vajjal was Lingsugur MLA, is accused of picking a fight with Vikram Rai at the Embassy apartment in Vasanthnagar around 10 pm on September 12.
Anjaneya and three other men got into an argument with Rai over parking and allegedly beat him. Rai later filed a police complaint against Anjaneya.
But Manappa claimed the fight had nothing to do with parking. He said a person “who is not concerned with the apartment had caused a ruckus in a drunken stupor”. “The issue could not resolved through talks. We have asked the police to act against those at fault,” the former BJP legislator said in Lingsugur, Raichur.
It's unclear whom Manappa was referring to because Rai is said to reside at the apartment. Anjaneya also claims to live there.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO
GST council changes rates for goods; check here
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos
Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet