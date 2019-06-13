Girls locked in school for not paying fees

Two girl students of a private school in Girinagar were locked up inside a room during school hours for two days for not paying fees.

The father of the two sisters studying in Class 4 and Class 6 at the Max Muller School filed a police complaint against school principal Dinesh and other staff for mental harassment meted out to his children.

Chandru alleged that the school has been harassing his daughters since the time he sought to know the fee prescribed by the government.

"The school management demands Rs 70,000 for both my daughters as fees. When I asked them for a brochure or a receipt for the documented prescribed fees, they refused and insisted that I pay the amount. The Rs 70,000 does not include books and uniforms for which they give handwritten bills. I wanted clarity in the fee structure and asked for a breakup," Chandru told DH.

Since they had not paid the fees, the school staff allegedly locked the two sisters inside a room where they had to stay from 8.30 am to 12 noon on June 6 and 7.

"My daughters told me they were not allowed to sit in the class. They asked me if I had paid the fees," Chandru said. He went straight to the staff room and questioned the teachers for harassing his daughters.

Chandru also called up the South Block Education Officer (BEO) and reported the matter after which he issued a notice to both the school and the parents of the girls.

Meanwhile, the school management filed a counter complaint at the Girinagar police station on June 8 against Chandru and his wife for abusing teachers.