Hacker steals customer data from online grocer, seeks $1.7L to stop leak

The owner of an online grocer has approached the CID, saying fraudsters are threatening him to pay $1.7 lakh to stop them from uploading his customers’ database on the dark web.

Praveen B S, 34, who runs Innovative Retails Concept Pvt Ltd on Old Madras Road, said someone hacked the company’s website and stole its customer data. He received an email stating the hacker would post the customer data on the dark web. The email ID was in the name of Beenu Arora, who introduced himself as the CEO of a private firm. He asked Praveen to pay $70,000 to stop him from uploading the customer database on the dark web and another $100,000 to prevent him from leaking the data for the next two years. The hacker also contacted Praveen on WhatsApp and Google Meet, demanding the money in Bitcoin.

On October 13, Praveen found his company's server was hacked with his own access key. The CID suspects the blackmailer was an employee or ex-employee who knew Praveen’s access key.

Praveen did not immediately respond to DH for comment.