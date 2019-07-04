HC gives BBMP a week to to declare assets

The High Court of Karnataka has given a week to the BBMP to respond to a petition challenging the non-declaration of assets by 34 of its councillors.

The court issued the ultimatum when Justice G Narendar heard a petition filed by Anil Kumar, seeking direction to issue a writ in the nature of quo warranto against the councillors and show what authority they have to hold office.

Kumar supported his case by quoting the provisions of Section 19 (1) of the KMC Act, which states that councillors, following their election to the BBMP, should file a declaration of their assets and liabilities and that of their family with the mayor in a month of them assuming office and the same month in the subsequent years.

Going by the law, the councillors — who assumed office on September 11, 2015 — should have declared their assets and liabilities by October 12 that year and between September and October every year since. Kumar had brought the failure of the councillors to comply with the law to the regional commissioner but moved the court since he did not get a response.

The court has adjourned the hearing of the case to July 10.