Homemaker duped of Rs 29,000 by fraudster

A fraudster lured a woman with a cash reward for her online purchase and made away with Rs 29,000 in Adugodi south-east Bengaluru.

The victim, a homemaker, realised the fraud only after the accused started demanding more money.

In her complaint to the Adugodi police, Mamatha, a resident of Chinnayanapalya, said she had purchased utensils online after watching an advertisement on television.

On Monday, she received a letter at her address informing that she was selected as a lucky winner, and was entitled a cash prize of Rs 8.8 lakh. She was asked to give a missed call to a mobile number mentioned to claim her reward.

Excited Mamatha gave a missed call following which a man identifying himself as Biswas Debnath called her up and congratulated her. He then asked her to deposit Rs 9,800 towards processing fee for the cash reward.

Mamatha immediately transferred the amount online to a bank account number given by Debnath and called him for confirmation. Debnath confirmed that he received the money, and then asked her to pay up Rs 19,600 towards income tax for the cash she would receive as the reward.

Mamatha borrowed money from friends and relatives and transferred the same to his account. However, Debnath continued with his demand stating that she needed to pay Rs 29,400 more to get her money.

Mamatha now suspected that something was amiss. She consulted her friends and relatives, who told her that she had been cheated.

Mamatha then called up Debnath stating that she does not want the cash prize, and demanded her money back. Since then Debnath has switched off his phone.