KIA officials detain eight passengers smuggling gold

KIA officials detain eight passengers smuggling cigarettes, gold

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2021, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 01:56 ist

Eight passengers smuggling cigarettes and gold have been caught by customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday. They valued the seized items to be Rs 38 lakh.

Officials said the accused, travelling in an Air India Express flight, were carrying cigarettes, gold pieces and coins along with cosmetics in their baggage. 

Around 4 pm, the Air Intelligence Unit officials caught the accused and learnt that they are from Kasaragod in Kerala.

Officials seized 73,600 cigarette sticks and 439.7 grams of gold carried by seven of the eight passengers. The other passenger had two coins inside his mobile phone cover.

Officials assessed the cigarettes to be Rs 14.72 lakh and the gold to be Rs 24.33 lakh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kempegowda International Airport
Smuggling

What's Brewing

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Serena visits zoo, Djokovic barefoot as quarantine ends

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

 