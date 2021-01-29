KIA officials detain eight passengers smuggling cigarettes, gold

Eight passengers smuggling cigarettes and gold have been caught by customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday. They valued the seized items to be Rs 38 lakh.

Officials said the accused, travelling in an Air India Express flight, were carrying cigarettes, gold pieces and coins along with cosmetics in their baggage.

Around 4 pm, the Air Intelligence Unit officials caught the accused and learnt that they are from Kasaragod in Kerala.

Officials seized 73,600 cigarette sticks and 439.7 grams of gold carried by seven of the eight passengers. The other passenger had two coins inside his mobile phone cover.

Officials assessed the cigarettes to be Rs 14.72 lakh and the gold to be Rs 24.33 lakh.