KSRTC conductor held for punching woman passenger 

The issue snowballed because the woman's children took time to get off the bus

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 25 2022, 01:04 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 03:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 58-year-old conductor of a KSRTC bus has been arrested by the Bagalagunte police for allegedly assaulting a woman passenger in T Dasarahalli, near Peenya, on Tuesday morning. The conductor was identified as Ravi Kumar.

According to the complaint filed by Sirajunnisa, 39, a resident of T Dasarahalli she travelled in a KSRTC bus from Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district to the city along with her two children. The bus reached T Dasarahalli around 5 am, the woman got down from the bus while her children took time to get down.

Then Ravi started scolding her to get her children off the bus quickly. This led to a heated argument between the duo. Ravi lost patience and punched Sirajunnisa’s face and also kicked her multiple times.

A profusely bleeding, Sirajunnisa called the police immediately and complained about the bus conductor. The police rushed to the spot and detained him.

Bengaluru
KSRTC

