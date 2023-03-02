Lokayukta traps Bescom engineer taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Lokayukta traps Bescom engineer taking Rs 20,000 bribe

The accused engineer, identified as Vidya, is attached to Kasturi Nagar, O&M, sub-division Benniganahalli E-10

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 02 2023, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 09:23 ist

Lokayukta police on Wednesday arrested a Bescom assistant engineer as she was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a private individual to remove an electrical pole from the premises of a house.

The accused engineer, identified as Vidya, is attached to Kasturi Nagar, O&M, sub-division Benniganahalli E-10.  The Lokayukta police team under the supervision of Ashok B V, superintendent of police and Umadevi R, deputy superintendent of police, Bengaluru, arrested Vidya under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Aravind, an electrical contractor, had approached Bescom with an application to remove an electrical police from the premises of a house.

Vidya demanded Rs 25,000 for it. She asked Aravind to pay Rs 5,000 in advance and said the remaining should be paid on the day the work order is issued.  Aravind, a resident of Narayanapura, paid her Rs 5,000, but didn’t want to pay further. He decided to file a complaint with the Lokayukta police.

On instructions from the police, Aravind went to Vidya’s office and paid her the remaining Rs 20,000. The police caught her red-handed and arrested her. Further probe is on. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
BESCOM
Karnataka
bribe

What's Brewing

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

'Have as many babies as you want,' China tells people

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

DH Toon | Cooking gas gets costlier

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

 