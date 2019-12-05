Man ‘assaulted’ at store for complaining about trousers

A man, who placed an order for four pairs of custom-made trousers with a Raymond store under the impression that he would soon be in style, ended up being allegedly assaulted by the outlet’s politician owner.

Harish, 28 (name changed), said that the problem began when he placed a Rs 5,000 order for the trousers with the Raymond store in RR Nagar last month.

But the order resulted in wholesale drama and violence, according to a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) filed with police.

Speaking to DH, Harish said that three of the four trousers were woefully substandard, with wrong waist sizes and non-existent stitching.

When he demanded a refund, the staff declined, stating that they would instead alter the trousers and return them to him.

Angered, Harish filed a complaint of fraud with RR Nagar police and later returned to the store with an assistant sub-inspector of police. The store manager allegedly promised to remeasure Harish for a new fitting.

The problem began, however, when Harish revisited the store alone on Sunday for the refitting.

“Upon seeing my face, the owner grew belligerent because I had brought the police to the store on my last visit and he started to make threats,” he said.

According to the complaint, five or six of the staffers cornered Harish and began to push him. The store owner, Raju M Talluru, is alleged to have given his men the order to close off the store and dim the lights. “The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras,” Harish added.

Raju, who contested the 2018 assembly election from Sorab on a Congress ticket, claimed that no such incident had ever happened. “There was nothing wrong with the trousers, but sometimes tailors make a minor mistake or two. All this was a big nothing,” he added.

RR Nagar police have booked Raju and five staff members for assault and summoned them for questioning.